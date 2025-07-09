NAB’s Kaplan Slams Opponents of NextGen TV

💡 ◾ Big Tech Must Pay FCC Fees: NAB ◾ NCTA to FCC: Finish Unlocking Rulemaking First ◾ Groups Ask FCC to Block Verizon-UScellular ◾Free State a Hard Pass on Social Contracts ◾ Click to Cancel: Canceled

NAB: On the media policy battlefield, no one defends his broadcast foxhole like Rick Kaplan. In his role as Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President at the National Association of Broadcasters, Kaplan can be unsparing in his responses to critics of America’s radio and TV station owners. He goes on the offensive when the AM Radio bill on Capitol Hill is attacked as a sop to broadcasters instead of a public safety measure.

And just yesterday, he fired back at pay-TV providers (NCTA, ACA Connects, and the American TV Alliance) plus the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), for refusing to support the transition to NextGen TV (also called ATSC 3.0). “Their latest attack on ATSC 3.0 – the NextGen TV broadcast standard – is as predictable as it is tired. Let’s be clear: these groups aren’t protecting the public. They’re protecting their turf,” Kaplan said in a lengthy blog post. (More after paywall.)