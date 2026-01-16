NARUC to Change Leadership Across Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2026 – National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners President Ann Rendahl announced new leadership appointments across NARUC’s Board of Directors, committees and subcommittees.

The chairman of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia Emile Thompson will now serve on the Committee on Critical Infrastructure, while the Massachusetts Commissioner Staci Rubin was promoted to the Board of Directors .

Members are often appointed by the NARUC president, and will then serve four-year terms.

The board consists of more than 20 members, including the NARUC president, vice presidents and past presidents who are still active NARUC members. Collectively, the board oversees general and financial affairs, while approving resolutions for NARUC policy.

In addition to these changes, North Dakota Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart was also appointed to vice chair of the Subcommittee on Pipeline Safety. Wisconsin Commissioner Kristy Nieto will serve as the co-vice chair of the Committee on Consumers and the Public Interest, and Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Press Secretary Nils Hagen-Frederiksen will be the next chair of the Staff Subcommittee for Public Information Officers.

Each of these individuals have collected extensive experience within NARUC, working on various committees, managing projects on energy resources, electric power research, bilingual consumer protection, natural gas resource planning and more.

“We welcome these commissioners into their new leadership roles to guide the increasingly challenging issues surrounding the nation’s public utilities and we thank their predecessors for their outstanding work and dedication,” Rendahl said. “Collectively, their depth of knowledge and experience will be instrumental in guiding the work of our committees and our Board of Directors…”

NARUC also encourages the public to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 19 as a “Day of Utility Service” to participate in utility-related community service and home projects. Passed in 2008, NARUC encourages all to conserve energy and water, through tasks including lowering thermostats, implementing energy-efficient light bulbs and installing water-saving devices.