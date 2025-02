WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2025 – Copper theft and vandalism have gotten out of hand. Criminals have been hauling off loads of copper wire in broad daylight , and in one case, thieves even impersonated tech crews.

The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, which represents state public service commissioners responsible for regulating utility services, has called on Congress to pass a law to crack down on copper theft.

“NARUC encourages Congress to protect communications networks similar to other critical utility infrastructure, including energy facilities and transportation systems, by criminalizing at the federal level acts of theft and vandalism,” the association stated in a Resolution proposed during its 2025 Winter Policy Summit.