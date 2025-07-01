National Science Foundation and Project Kuiper Establish Satellite Coordination Agreement

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2025 – Amazon and the U.S. National Science Foundation finalized Thursday a satellite coordination agreement, building on months of technical collaboration.

According to an Amazon release , “the agreement supports the expansion of global broadband access and the advancement of astronomical science.” It sets clear protocols and processes for Project Kuiper’s constellation, Amazon’s low-Earth orbit satellite internet network, intended to ensure the delivery of fast and reliable internet to homes and communities worldwide.

The NSF announcement states that the coordination agreement sought to reduce Kuiper’s potentially negative impact on ground-based radio, optical, and infrared astronomy facilities by establishing clear channels of communication between Kuiper and NSF.

For instance, the companies hope to achieve the best practices outlined by the International Astronomical Union for preserving dark and quiet skies, such as by dimming satellites by modifying their physical design, adjusting their orientation, and using other techniques; keeping satellite orbits at or below 700 kilometers; and sharing accurate orbital data with astronomers.

Project Kuiper’s Federal Communications Commission license required coordination with NSF to mitigate the impacts of its satellites on ground-based astronomy.

“We appreciate Project Kuiper and other commercial satellite companies working with NSF to help maintain our ability to explore the wonders of our universe through the unique capabilities of astronomical research facilities worldwide," said Chris Smith, interim director of the NSF Division of Astronomical Sciences.

The aim of minimizing interference with astronomical observations was also established, with Amazon recognizing that “both connectivity and scientific discovery represent crucial priorities for technological advancement and human knowledge.”