NCTA CEO: U.S. Must Strengthen Internet Infrastructure to Win Global AI Race

“If China takes the lead on any kind of internet infrastructure, it will soon take the lead on AI, too,” Gardner warned.

Naomi Jindra

Photo of Cory Gardner, President & CEO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, used with permission.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 — As the United States and China compete for global dominance in artificial intelligence, a growing number of policymakers and industry leaders say America’s true advantage may lie not in algorithms or data, but in the strength of its internet infrastructure.

Former U.S. Senator Cory Gardner, who became CEO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association in September, wrote for Fox News this week arguing that “better internet infrastructure” was the nation’s secret weapon in the race for AI leadership. Without continued investment and coordinated national policy, Gardner warned, China could surpass the U.S. by leveraging centralized government planning to build out broadband and wireless networks at scale.

“The United States must win the global race for AI domination against China,” Gardner wrote. “Our success depends on thriving innovation and robust investment. But the third component of victory can’t be overlooked: The U.S. urgently needs even better internet infrastructure.”

