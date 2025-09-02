NCTA Names Former Sen. Cory Gardner as New CEO

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2025 – Former Senator Cory Gardner, a Colorado Republican, will take the helm of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association later this month as its new president and CEO.

Gardner, who starts Sept. 22, succeeds Michael Powell, the former Federal Communications Commission chairman who will be stepping down after nearly 15 years leading the organization.

Gardner previously served in both the House and Senate, holding committee assignments on technology, commerce and energy, and chairing subcommittees on cybersecurity. Since leaving Congress in 2021, he has advised organizations in clean energy, healthcare and aerospace.

“I’m committed to working with our members, policymakers, and partners to advance smart policies that foster the investment and innovation needed to continue delivering world-class networks to communities across the United States,” Gardner said, in a release . “We are connecting America to a brighter future and boundless opportunity.”

Powell, who led the FCC from 2001 to 2005, announced his decision to leave NCTA seven months ago.

“Cory brings the high level of strategic leadership and policy expertise that will serve our industry very well in the next chapter of evolution,” said Mark Greatrex, NCTA board chair and president of Cox Communications.

Gardner said he looks forward to advancing policies that expand wired and wireless connectivity, foster investment, and power the U.S. digital economy.