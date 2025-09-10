NCTA Notes Growing Competition Across Broadband Services

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2025 — A leading communications trade group is urging federal regulators to reexamine broadband competition, emphasizing the role of mobile service in shaping the market.

Recent comments from NCTA –The Internet and Television Association suggested that this view may reflect a broader shift in perspective. In 2023, 11.9 percent of U.S. households relied exclusively on mobile services for broadband, up from 11.2 percent in 2022 and 10.9 percent in 2021.

“Although the year-over-year increases are modest, they indicate a growing trend among U.S. households and demonstrate that mobile services can meet the broadband needs of many U.S. households and provide meaningful competitive pressure,” NCTA said.

Data from the Federal Communications Commission indicated that about 55% of Affordable Connectivity Program participants applied the $30 monthly subsidy toward mobile plans, illustrating a significant skew in usage. One explanation may be that many already had affordable fixed broadband and instead chose to put the benefit toward covering mobile costs.

The FCC addressed mobile and fixed broadband competition in May when in approved Verizon’s acquisition of Frontier. At the time, the Commission did not view mobile broadband as a substitute for wired services.