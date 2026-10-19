Nevada Pulls Back $52 Million From Rural Broadband Projects

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2026 — Nevada is redirecting $52 million originally intended to expand rural broadband after state officials determined a contractor would not finish planned connections in time to meet a federal spending deadline.

The money came from pandemic-era federal relief funding that Nevada had set aside for broadband deployment. The state must spend the funds by Dec. 31, 2026, and officials determined the broadband project in Pahrump could not meet that deadline.