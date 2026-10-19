BEAD

Nevada Pulls Back $52 Million From Rural Broadband Projects

Nevada is moving money earmarked for rural internet access to other state programs

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
Nevada Pulls Back $52 Million From Rural Broadband Projects
Photo of Pahrump, Nev.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2026 — Nevada is redirecting $52 million originally intended to expand rural broadband after state officials determined a contractor would not finish planned connections in time to meet a federal spending deadline.

The money came from pandemic-era federal relief funding that Nevada had set aside for broadband deployment. The state must spend the funds by Dec. 31, 2026, and officials determined the broadband project in Pahrump could not meet that deadline.

CTA Image

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec 1!

Don't Miss Out!
Post tagged in
BEAD Nevada Britta Appel Pahrump Brian Mitchell Stimulus Inc. The Nevada Independent

Read more

Popular Tags

The 1950s, When the Big Three Networks Had an Advantage Built Right Into America’s TV Sets FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact Nevada Pulls Back $52 Million From Rural Broadband Projects BEAD NTIA on Track to Finish Spectrum Study by December NTIA J.D. Power: T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and GFiber Top ISP Satisfaction Rankings AT&T Broadband Breakfast Updates Oct. 1 Online Conference on America250 / Telecom150 Infrastructure