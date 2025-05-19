New Internet Plans Launched by Sparklight

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2025– Broadband company Sparklight has announced two new internet plans designed for day-to-day living.

The first plan, under the name FlexConnect, includes 300 Mbps for $45/month and 600 Mbps for $75/month and involves no deposits, long-term contracts or surprise fees.

The second plan, Lift Internet, was designed with low-income consumers in mind and starts at $29.95/month. Sparklight said that “this plan includes a free modem, free standard installation and no credit check for families who qualify through federal assistance programs.”

Tony Mokry, Senior Vice President of Residential Services, said, “Customers tell us they want truly reliable service that performs consistently, day after day, with straightforward pricing and the ability to make changes as their needs evolve.”