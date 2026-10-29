New Maryland Law Protects Communications Infrastructure
Maryland now includes telecommunication damages as a misdemeanor offense.
Maryland now includes telecommunication damages as a misdemeanor offense.
The USF faces mounting financial and legal challenges, prompting calls for Congress to overhaul its outdated funding model
Spanberger wants large data centers to pay for their own electricity costs
The walkout brought attention to concerns over the environmental and new data centers
The case centers on whether the government has to pay FCC license holders for seizing their airwaves