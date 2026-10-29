Public Safety

New Maryland Law Protects Communications Infrastructure

Maryland now includes telecommunication damages as a misdemeanor offense.

Corryn D'Attaray

Corryn D'Attaray

2 min read
New Maryland Law Protects Communications Infrastructure
Photo of Maryland power lines by Mr. Tin used with permission

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2026 – Maryland’s new law joins nationwide efforts to prevent attacks on communications infrastructure. 

On Oct. 26 The Free State Foundation published a paper explaining the cause and effect of Maryland’s Oct.1 HB 11oo law. 

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