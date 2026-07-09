Copper Theft

Trade Groups to Host a Network Vandalism Forum on Capitol Hill

The July 15 summit will address the problems and potential solutions to copper theft and infrastructure vandalism

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Trade Groups to Host a Network Vandalism Forum on Capitol Hill
Photo of Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., speaking at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 22, 2026, by Allison Robbert/AP.

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 – As communications infrastructure theft grows, leading telecommunications trade associations are hosting a Capitol Hill summit to raise awareness about the issue.

NCTA, USTelecom and CTIA will host a summit on July 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET to address and raise awareness around the growing threat of theft and vandalism that targets critical communications infrastructure. 

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Copper Theft Capitol Hill NCTA US Telecom CTIA Laurel Lee Marc Veasey Stopping the Theft and Destruction of Broadband Act Olivia Trusty FCC Cory Gardner Jonathan Spalter Ajit Pai

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