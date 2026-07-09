Trade Groups to Host a Network Vandalism Forum on Capitol Hill
The July 15 summit will address the problems and potential solutions to copper theft and infrastructure vandalism
Abby Larkin
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 – As communications infrastructure theft grows, leading telecommunications trade associations are hosting a Capitol Hill summit to raise awareness about the issue.
NCTA, USTelecom and CTIA will host a summit on July 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET to address and raise awareness around the growing threat of theft and vandalism that targets critical communications infrastructure.