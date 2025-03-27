New Mexico Broadband Expansion Bill Awaits Governor’s Signature

March 27, 2025 — A bill to expand broadband access for schools and communities across New Mexico is awaiting Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s signature after passing the Legislature.

The “Broadband for Education” bill would transfer oversight of the state’s student educational network from the Public Schools Authority to the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion. The move is intended to streamline broadband deployment and improve internet access for students, teachers, and emergency services.

Supporters say the bill would have wide-reaching benefits beyond schools, as investments in fiber networks could enhance connectivity in surrounding communities.

“Every part of the state has schools, so leasing, buying, or building fiber for the education network benefits the communities and the state,” said Drew Lovelace, Acting Director for the New Mexico OBAE.

In addition to supporting remote learning and digital tools for educators, the bill could also strengthen emergency response communications by improving broadband infrastructure in underserved areas.

If signed, the bill is expected to provide new opportunities for broadband providers, allowing them to expand services while helping bridge the digital divide in rural and tribal communities.