New Mexico Funding BEAD Projects at $40,000 Per Location. WWLD (What Will Lutnick Do)?
In all, the $432.9 million will connect about 43,000 BEAD-eligible locations.
In all, the $432.9 million will connect about 43,000 BEAD-eligible locations.
Trump Media is teaming up with Crypto.com to launch a new $1 billion digital asset, deepening the president ventures into cryptocurrency.
The Trump administration isn't eager for states to spend money on efforts other than deploying infrastructure.
The Commission claimed the providers were ‘shirking their obligations to protect consumers’.
Trump’s budget law mandated a ‘spectrum pipeline’ to sell off 800 megahertz of spectrum. Coupled with FCC pressure, the law is quickly re-arranging the commercial airwaves
Member discussion