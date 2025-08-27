Sign in Subscribe
New Mexico Funding BEAD Projects at $40,000 Per Location. WWLD (What Will Lutnick Do)?

In all, the $432.9 million will connect about 43,000 BEAD-eligible locations.

New Mexico Funding BEAD Projects at $40,000 Per Location. WWLD (What Will Lutnick Do)?
BEAD: New Mexico yesterday released its final $432.9 million BEAD plan for NTIA’s review − and some of the per-location costs are eye-popping. Valley Telephone Cooperative received $12.1 million to serve 300 locations at $40,433.20 per location. Oso Internet Solutions received $28.6 million to connect 729 locations at $39,252.76 per location. And how about Lyte Fiber getting $55.8 million for 1,983 locations at $28,161.69 per location?

“Our BEAD program will close the digital divide and will ensure thousands of New Mexico families will soon receive high-speed broadband,” said Jeff Lopez, Director of the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion’s (OBAE). “Broadband is necessary for all families to receive critical services and information to stay connected and to succeed in our ever-changing world.” (More after paywall.)

Source: New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion’
