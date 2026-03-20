New York Approves Charter-Cox Deal

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2026 – New York’s telecom regulator approved Thursday Charter’s acquisition of Cox, leaving California as the only state that still needs to approve the deal. The cable merger, which valued Cox at about $34.5 billion, would create the largest ISP in the country.

As a condition for the approval, the New York Public Service Commission will require the combined company to invest $100 million in network upgrades in the state, and replace at least 500 outdoor access points for free Wi-Fi service.

The companies will also have to spend $3 million “to bring broadband service to unserved shelter locations, and commitments for consumer protection, broadband affordability, digital inclusion and community investment, employment, service quality, and nondiscrimination,” the PSC said in a news release.

“This transaction will result in stronger telecommunication and cable markets in New York State,” New York PSC Chair Rory Christian said in a statement . “Further, the transaction will be seamless to customers as it is not expected to cause any change to New York residential, business, or enterprise customers’ telecommunications or cable services or service provider. It is a win for the telecommunication companies and a win for consumers.”

Part of Cox’s payment under the deal will be Charter stock. Cox’s network lies outside New York State, so the PSC was approving Cox coming on as a minority investor in Charter telecom licenses and cable franchises.

The Federal Communications Commission and Justice Department have cleared the deal, as have other states like Connecticut. The cable operators now only need approval from the California Public Utilities Commission.

“We're very pleased to now have all local, state, and federal regulatory approvals other than California,” a Charter spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working with California state regulators to complete the transaction review soon so we can bring lower prices, higher wages, and our 100% US-based customer service to more communities across the country.”

Charter and Cox have urged California to act quickly on its review of the deal. DOJ approval came in September 2025, and if the deal doesn’t close within one year, the approval will expire. That would cost the companies $2.5 million in filing fees and require them to wait at least another 30 days for DOJ clearance, they told the state last month.

The combined ISP, which is set to go by Cox Communications and use Charter’s Spectrum brand, would have about 36 million subscribers and 70 million passings nationwide.