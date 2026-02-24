Charter Warns California Delay Could Jeopardize Cox Merger Timeline

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 – Charter Communications urged the California Public Utilities Commission to issue a decision on its proposed acquisition of Cox Communications by July 16, 2026, citing the expiration of federal merger clearance later this year.

In a Feb. 17 filing responding to questions from a CPUC administrative law judge, Charter said the U.S. Department of Justice’s clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act – the federal law requiring large mergers to undergo antitrust review before closing, expires Sept. 15, 2026.

If the companies cannot close the transaction before that date because of ongoing state regulatory review, they would be required to submit a new federal filing and restart the review process.

The DOJ reviewed the transaction after the companies filed under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act in July 2025 and refiled in August 2025. The 30-day federal waiting period expired Sept. 15, 2025, triggering a one-year window during which the companies may close the deal without submitting a new filing.

Charter said that if California approval comes after Sept. 15, 2026, the companies would have to submit a new HSR notification, pay a filing fee of approximately $2.5 million, and undergo a new 30-day waiting period. The DOJ could also issue additional information requests, potentially extending the review and increasing costs.

The companies argued that prolonged delay would introduce financing uncertainty, increase transaction costs, and create operational disruption for both firms. Charter requested that the CPUC modify its schedule to ensure a final decision by mid-July, which it said would allow sufficient time to close before federal clearance expires.