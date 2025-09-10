New York E-Rate Coordinator Argues for Wi-Fi on School Buses

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2025 — Wi-Fi access on school buses could prove beneficial for student learning and safety, according to New York State E-Rate Coordinator Winston Himsworth.

In a filing by Himsworth, he criticized the Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr’s proposal to roll back the FCC’s 2024 decision to fund Wi-Fi hotspots outside of schools and libraries.

Himsworth argued that internet access on school buses is a valuable service for students without home connectivity as well as those who may spend up to hours commuting each day. He said the extra time online helped students complete assignments and reduced the burden once they arrived home.

According to Himsworth, school administrators report that Wi-Fi availability has significantly reduced disciplinary issues on buses, lowering administrative costs and driver turnover.

The original FCC order defined “off-campus” as a student’s home or a community space, both ineligible for E-Rate support. Himsworth countered that school buses are legally considered school property and that equipping them with Wi-Fi could turn buses into a more traditional learning environment.

Another concern raised about bus Wi-Fi has been student access to inappropriate content. Himsworth noted that the original FCC order required all bus traffic to route through a school’s filtered internet system and added that further safeguards could be introduced if needed.

On cost, Himsworth said the fiscal impact is minimal. Pending requests for the 2025 funding year total $1.53 million — less than 0.03 percent of the FCC’s $5.06 billion E-Rate cap. In 2024, the program provided $2.6 billion, well below the cap. He argued that the small share would not strain E-Rate and suggested the FCC could further limit costs by shifting bus Wi-Fi equipment into an existing budget category.