Community Broadband

New York Law Institute Opposes Proposed 'Internet for All' Plan

Researchers argue a city-owned broadband network in New York City would be costly and difficult to sustain.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

3 min read
New York Law Institute Opposes Proposed 'Internet for All' Plan
Photo of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani in Harlem Tavern on May 21, 2026, in New York by Adam Gray/ AP.

June 16, 2026 – A policy institute argued Tuesday against a proposal to build a city-owned, open-access fiber network across New York City’s five boroughs, saying it would do little to solve the city’s internet challenges.

In an op-ed, Advanced Communications Law and Policy Institute Director Michael Santorelli and Senior Fellow Alex Karras argued that New York City's “Internet for All” Plan, proposed in late May by the city’s Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, would expose the city to significant financial and operational risks.

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Post tagged in
Community Broadband ACLP New York City New York Michael Santorelli Alex Karras Jumaane Williams Suzi Ragheb Katherine Jin Zohran Mamdani Bill de Blasio Internet for All Internet Master Plan

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