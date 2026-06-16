New York Law Institute Opposes Proposed 'Internet for All' Plan

June 16, 2026 – A policy institute argued Tuesday against a proposal to build a city-owned, open-access fiber network across New York City’s five boroughs, saying it would do little to solve the city’s internet challenges.

In an op-ed , Advanced Communications Law and Policy Institute Director Michael Santorelli and Senior Fellow Alex Karras argued that New York City's “Internet for All” Plan, proposed in late May by the city’s Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, would expose the city to significant financial and operational risks.