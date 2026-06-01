Funding

NYC Public Advocate Outlines 15-Year Municipal Broadband Plan

Jumaane Williams's ‘Internet for All’ proposal would create a nonprofit public internet option, aiming to expand fiber access citywide.

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

2 min read
NYC Public Advocate Outlines 15-Year Municipal Broadband Plan
New York Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams announces his 'Internet for Al' plan.

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 – New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams outlined his “Internet for All” plan in a report released Wednesday.

The plan, designed to reduce costs and increase access for broadband in New York City, seeks to make fiber universally available throughout New York City. The proposal involves creating a municipal system with a not-for-profit public option for high-speed internet access.

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Post tagged in
Funding Broadband Infrastructure Jumaane Williams Zohran Mamdani Municipalization New York City NYPL Neighborhood Internet

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