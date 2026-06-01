NYC Public Advocate Outlines 15-Year Municipal Broadband Plan
Jumaane Williams's ‘Internet for All’ proposal would create a nonprofit public internet option, aiming to expand fiber access citywide.
Jumaane Williams's ‘Internet for All’ proposal would create a nonprofit public internet option, aiming to expand fiber access citywide.
The company is seeking reimbursements for the shift from C-band to Ku-band.
State AG said company suppressed internal safety warnings and deceived users about the true nature and dangers of the product.
Governor returns measure unsigned, warning it could undermine economic competitiveness.