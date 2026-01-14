New York Opens $36 Million for Open Access, Municipal Broadband

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday a new $36 million funding round under the state’s Municipal Infrastructure Program.

The funding, administered by the state’s broadband office, ConnectALL , will support locally driven, open-access, and publicly controlled broadband projects. Applications will be accepted through April 30.

State officials said the Municipal Infrastructure Program has already committed $268 million to active projects across 24 counties, funding more than 2,300 miles of fiber optic infrastructure and 68 wireless hubs serving more than 96,000 homes and businesses statewide. The new funding round is expected to expand those efforts.

“Our ConnectALL initiative is delivering results – connecting thousands of homes and businesses to high-speed internet across every region of the state,” Hochul said in a statement . “With this latest round of funding, we’re building on that progress and putting communities in the driver’s seat to close the digital divide once and for all.”

Individual grant awards are expected to be under $10 million. Projects must be substantially complete by Dec. 31, 2026, to comply with federal funding requirements. ConnectALL will begin reviewing applications Feb. 2.

Eligible uses for the funding include last-mile broadband infrastructure, fiber connections to internet exchange points or data centers, and the acquisition of existing infrastructure assets that improve service delivery.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the funding will help families, businesses, and communities stay connected while supporting economic growth.

“Access to high-speed internet is not a luxury, but a necessity,” Schumer said. “This funding will help families stay connected to education, healthcare, economic opportunity, and each other.”