New York Rolls Out Pole-Attachment Complaint Portal

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 – New York state is trying crowdsourcing to keep watch on utility poles within its borders.

The New York State Department of Public Service posted on June 4 an online form that allows interested persons to report pole-attachment violations. It was created under Public Service Law § 119‑e to aid investigators in enforcing attachment standards across the state. “It went live yesterday,” NYPSC spokesperson Kim Mashke said June 5.