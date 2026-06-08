Broadband Infrastructure

New York Rolls Out Pole-Attachment Complaint Portal

The new online form allows submitters to report violations related to utility pole attachments.

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

2 min read
New York Rolls Out Pole-Attachment Complaint Portal
Photo by Denny Gainer of NRECA

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 – New York state is trying crowdsourcing to keep watch on utility poles within its borders.

The New York State Department of Public Service posted on June 4 an online form that allows interested persons to report pole-attachment violations. It was created under Public Service Law § 119‑e to aid investigators in enforcing attachment standards across the state. “It went live yesterday,” NYPSC spokesperson Kim Mashke said June 5. 

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Broadband Infrastructure Kim Mashke New York New York Department of Public Service Pole Attachments

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