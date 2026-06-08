New York Rolls Out Pole-Attachment Complaint Portal
The new online form allows submitters to report violations related to utility pole attachments.
The new online form allows submitters to report violations related to utility pole attachments.
Data Centers are essential to responding to the AI demand and keeping up with foreign countries, panelists say.
Space Bureau Chief Jay Schwarz says “Amazon Leo’s service promises to be ‘groundbreaking,’ both in quality of service and affordability for consumers”
The CEO of Quintillion, the Alaska-based fiber network provider, warns against U.S. reliance on foreign Arctic infrastructure
Concerns about AI's impact are growing, with backlash over data centers in local communities and job prospects.