Newsmax-Promoted Poll Claims GOP Primary Voters Oppose Nexstar-TEGNA Merger By a Lot

💡 ◾ Ahead of Possible 2028 White House Run, Cruz Currying Favor with Ruddy: Daily Mail ◾ NTIA’s Roth Makes Pennsylvania Change Costly Labor Rules ◾ Lutnick to Provide Senate Panel a BEAD Update Today ◾ Gomez Fine with ‘Targeted’ Media Deregulation But Had No Examples ◾ Trusty: High-Capacity Networks Will Fuel AI Growth ◾ NCTA CEO Unveils ‘CORE AI,’ a Six-Point Plan for Cable Amid Change ◾ Citizens Against Government Waste to Calif. PUC: Back Charter-Cox Deal ◾ Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) Irate over Bad Bunny Halftime Show ◾ Michael O’Rielly Really Dug In on FCC’s 39% Cap ◾ Daniel Daly Named FCC Managing Director ◾ WIA Foundation to Honor Trusty with Leadership Award

Merger: Did President Trump ditch his base in calling for regulatory approval of the Nexstar-TEGNA merger? A new poll – apparently commissioned by merger foe Newsmax – found Republican primary voters were strongly opposed to the $6.2 billion deal that involves Nexstar’s acquisition of 64 TEGNA stations across 51 markets. The poll, conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, also found Republican voters placed high value on local television news and preferred stations that are locally owned. Nexstar, based in Irving, Texas, did not comment. “The poll also indicated these voters fear large media mergers as a threat to fair debate, local coverage, and consumer costs,” Newsmax said in a story about the poll that it posted to its news website. (More after paywall.)