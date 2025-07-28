Newsom Regulator Threatens Verizon-Frontier over DEI
Although the $20 billion deal cleared the FCC on May 16, it still needs the OK of the California Public Utilities Commission, and that’s not going too well because of three letters: DEI.
Verizon has until July 30 to respond to assertions it was violating California law
