Nexstar-TEGNA Foes Take Their Shots in FCC Filings
The assault was as expected: The 39% cap stands in the way of a deal that would, if approved, gut TV newsrooms, drive up the cost of pay-TV subscriptions, and reduce competition in local TV markets
