Nexstar-TEGNA Merger Battle Continues As Cable Operators Demand Huge Concessions

💡 ■ Carr: Disney’s ABC Insisting The View is a Bona Fide News Show ■ NFL’s Antitrust Exemption Might Not Cover Streaming Deals, Carr Suggests ■ Key House Democrats Want Answers from Roth on BEAD Billions ■ Gray Media Explains Why Free TV Is Losing Access to Sports ■ CAR, Swarztrauber Want EchoStar to Set Aside Funds for Tower Firms ■ AT&T to Invest $250 Billion over Five Years on Network Upgrades ■ DISH Loses Gray Media Stations in 113 Markets ■ Alaska Approved by NTIA for $629 Million in BEAD Funds

Merger: The battle continues. A coalition of state broadband associations with cable TV members wants the FCC to impose strict conditions on the Nexstar-TEGNA merger, a sign that this group has decided that trying to kill the deal was no longer plausible. Both President Trump and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr support the transaction. In all, eight state trade groups, including the Broadband Communications Association of Pennsylvania, sent the FCC a letter on March 9 containing several provisions designed to eliminate Nexstar’s retransmission consent bargaining leverage to the maximum extent possible following completion of the merger. “These conditions, if imposed by the [FCC], would help mitigate the transaction’s public interest harms and save consumers from substantial imminent and long-term price hikes for the same broadcast programming they are getting today,” the cable broadband groups said. (More after paywall)