Nexstar-TEGNA Merger Battle Continues As Cable Operators Demand Huge Concessions
For starters, Nexstar would need to divest stations to get to 39% and could own no more than two stations in a local market
For starters, Nexstar would need to divest stations to get to 39% and could own no more than two stations in a local market
The company plans to spend $250 billion on its networks over the next 5 years.
Although it didn’t originate that way, O-RAN has become seen as an ‘anti-Huawei’ alliance. It stands to gain as U.S. and Europe are mandating removal of Chinese telecom equipment
CTIA says clearer access rights would speed 5G deployment
The BEAD Implementation Summit 2026 is set for March 18 at the National Press Club, from 12 Noon ET to 5 p.m. ET.
Member discussion