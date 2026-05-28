Next Amazon Leo Launch Set for Friday
Launch will bring Amazon's total deployed satellites to 331, weather permitting.
Launch will bring Amazon's total deployed satellites to 331, weather permitting.
The cable operator company is bringing faster service to more than 500,000 homes.
Senator calls for an array of new taxes on AI and data centers
The report scrutinized the incentive structure of the Alaska Connect Fund subsidies.
Experts say connectivity gains are real, but affordability and oversight will determine BEAD's lasting impact.