Next Amazon Leo Launch Set for Friday

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2026 — Amazon Leo is set to launch 29 satellites on May 29 at 7:33 p.m. ET from Florida’s Cape Canaveral.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is scheduled to deploy the satellites into low-Earth orbit about 400 miles into space.

The launch window lasts until 8:02 p.m., but scattered thunderstorms may force a launch postponement. Current forecasts show a 60% chance of rain .

Amazon has been investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in an attempt to catch up with SpaceX ’s Starlink low-Earth orbit satellite internet service.