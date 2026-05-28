Briefs

Next Amazon Leo Launch Set for Friday

Launch will bring Amazon's total deployed satellites to 331, weather permitting.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

1 min read
Next Amazon Leo Launch Set for Friday
Company photo of a United Launch Alliance rocket carrying Amazon LEO satellites.

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2026 — Amazon Leo is set to launch 29 satellites on May 29 at 7:33 p.m. ET from Florida’s Cape Canaveral. 

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is scheduled to deploy the satellites into low-Earth orbit about 400 miles into space.

The launch window lasts until 8:02 p.m., but scattered thunderstorms may force a launch postponement. Current forecasts show a 60% chance of rain.

Amazon has been investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in an attempt to catch up with SpaceX’s Starlink low-Earth orbit satellite internet service. 

Friday’s planned mission would follow an April 30 Arianespace launch that brought Amazon Leo’s deployed total to 302 satellites.

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Briefs Amazon Leo satellites United Launch Alliance SpaceX NASA Arianespace

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