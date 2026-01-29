Next-Generation Wireless Access in Dense Urban Markets

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 — Tarana Wireless, a Silicon Valley fixed wireless equipment company, highlighted its new product as a primary broadband access technology built around next-generation wireless access.

CEO Basil Alwan said the company's G2 platform could support residential broadband with higher capacity and improved reliability. In particular, Tarana is engineered to function as a full-access network, not simply a niche or temporary alternative to fiber.

The system is being tested in San Jose, Calif., where fixed wireless systems mingle in dense urban neighborhoods with high levels of radio interference. And the company’s fixed wireless signals currently reach between 15 million and 20 million homes nationwide, based on coverage modeling around deployed sites.