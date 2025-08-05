NextNav Pushes Back Against Tolling Groups

WASHINGTON, August 5, 2025 – NextNav persistence is not letting up, as the company appeals for support from the Federal Communications Commission for the third time in less than a month.

In a recent filing submitted August 1, the geolocation services company urged the FCC to advance its proposal to expand 5G-based positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services.

NextNav, led by CEO Mariam Sorond, cited updated filings from the Tolling Coexistence Study, arguing the data confirms that licensed tolling operations can coexist with 5G operations in the Lower 900 MHz band.

“NextNav’s proposal to enable 5G-based positioning, navigation, and timing (“PNT”) in the Lower 900 MHz band would impose minimal costs related to licensed tolling operations, limited to potential returning of a subset of tolling operators’ toll readers,” the filing stated.

The company also pushed back on recent filings from the E-ZPass Group and the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association, rejecting accusations that its plan would impair existing systems or reduce available spectrum.

“NextNav has never proposed impairing or undermining the operations of any LMS licensee, including tolling operators,” the company wrote.

NextNav then explained it conducted a testing at 133 actual tolling sites across Northern Virginia, Fort Worth, Texas and Los Angeles, Calif., and found that none of the locations exceeded the measured impact thresholds.

“The time for delay and obstruction has come to an end,” the filing concluded. “The path forward is clear: The [FCC] should promptly issue a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to enable 5G-based 3D PNT in the Lower 900 MHz band.”