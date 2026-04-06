NextNav Says FCC Should Ignore Opposition, Move Ahead on Rulemaking

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2026 – The effort to develop an Earth-based version of satellite-based GPS service continues as a major policy battle at the Federal Communications Commission.

Geolocation company NextNav told the FCC to ignore the “laundry list” of opposition on its controversial terrestrial GPS project.

NextNav Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Renee Gregory submitted a letter to the FCC on March 31 , urging the agency to dismiss arguments opposing its project and move forward with a rulemaking process that would benefit the company.

However, over the last two months, these arguments have been voiced through ex parte letters to the FCC. Experts and representatives have written and warned of harmful interference risks that could disrupt public health and safety equipment like medical alerts and emergency response radios.

The groups include the California Fire Chiefs Association , Z-Wave Alliance, the Connected Devices for America Coalition (CDAC), Wi-Fi Alliance, Wi-SUN Alliance, LoRa Alliance, RAIN Alliance, the Security Industry Association (SIA), and the International Bridge, Tunnel & Turnpike Association (IBTTA).

In December 2025, the FCC granted NextNav an experimental license for a 5G GPS backup system in San Jose, Calif. , that would supplement position, navigation, and timing (PNT) signals from the ground instead of relying only on satellites. NextNav has reiterated on multiple occasions its commitment to improving safety through geolocation solutions for first responders.

However, the opposing groups have noted that the GPS system may interfere with existing industries that depend on low-power, long-range connectivity signals. Avi Rosenthal, chair of board for the Z-Wave Alliance, said NextNav’s proposal requires reallocating spectrum that is already in use, making it a “significant tradeoff” and possible disruption . He said it would be best to “move on from NextNav’s proposal and focus on solutions that can truly deliver the resilience the nation requires.”

However, in NextNav’s recent letter, Gregory urged the FCC to “reject some parties’ recent calls to set aside NextNav’s 5G-based 3D PNT solution.” Instead, she called for the agency to take steps forward in its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) process. The proposed rule would incentivize support for PNT technology, including NextNav’s project in California.

Gregory claimed several opposition letters had “puzzling” concerns, and alleged that many signatories have ties to “Chinese interests.” She then zeroed in on LoRa Alliance and Z-Wave Alliance, alleging that they have ties to ZTE Corporation, which has been deemed by the FCC as being an “unacceptable risk” on the country’s national security.

“The parties opposing the Commission’s continued exploration of NextNav’s proposal seek to subvert President Trump’s and the Commission’s goals while ignoring the potential national security risks posed by some of their own members,” Gregory said.

She then noted President Donald Trump and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s PNT and GPS advancement goals, and how these directly align with NextNav’s GPS project. Gregory urged the FCC to move forward in the NPRM process and not let filed letters delay a proceeding that has stretched for nearly two years.

“The Commission should question the motivations of any party that invokes American national security to block an American-made PNT solution, while permitting a company on the FCC’s Covered List to remain a member of its own organization,” Gregory said. “The Commission should not heed the Opposition Letter’s call to halt or slow progress.”