Nokia

Nokia and VarData Selected for Nevada BEAD Rollout

SkyFiber was awarded $180.6 million in BEAD funds last year after a stalled permitting process.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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Nokia and VarData Selected for Nevada BEAD Rollout
Photo from northern Nevada by Lumin Osity, used with permission

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 – Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program (BEAD) funding recipient SkyFiber has selected Nokia and VarData as partners to build out its high-speed internet network.

“This project allows us to bring high-speed, reliable broadband to underserved communities in Nevada. With Nokia and VarData, we will deliver the connectivity our residents and businesses need to thrive in today’s digital economy.” said SkyFiber president Garry Gomes.

SkyFiber was awarded $180.6 million in BEAD funds last year after a stalled permitting process.

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SkyFiber’s hybrid model of both wireless and fiber combined with Nokia’s optical transport system will make full coverage feasible and affordable, while VarData’s existing infrastructure allows for integrated systems, according to the press release. 

NVIDIA acquired a 2.9 percent stake in Nokia last year for $1 billion, giving Nokia needed cash and providing NVIDIA an entry point into the cellular network space. 

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