Nokia Launches 25 Gigabit Network Card for Faster Fiber

May 30, 2025 – Telecommunications equipment manufacturer Nokia announced Tuesday that it had launched a 25 Gigabit per second (Gbps) passive optical network (PON) high-density line card, a circuit board providing numerous ports that deliver mass broadband services.

Nokia said the launch of the new 25G PON high-density line card will offer a cost-efficient way of delivering broadband services faster. “With 10 Gbps+ connectivity, games can be downloaded in minutes versus an hour with 1 Gigabit speeds, data and application in the cloud can be accessed instantaneously, and Wi-Fi 7 can be effectively backhauled,” the company said in the release.

“Being able to cost-effectively scale multi-gigabit and true 10 Gbps services across their entire residential subscriber base is critical for service providers in increasingly competitive broadband markets,” said Jeff Heynen, vice president of broadband access and home networking at Dell’Oro, a broadband provider.

Today 20 operators, including Frontier, Google Fiber, and Hong Kong Broadband are using Nokia’s 25G PON technology.

Nokia is a leading provider of equipment for broadband growth and innovation, and in July 2024 conducted a live network demonstration of 50 GPON technology in the U.S . The test showed a blend of PON technologies – 100G, 50G, 25G and 10G – can coexist on a single fiber.

In February, Nokia partnered with Deutsche Commercial Internet Exchange, committing to the improvement of network capacity throughout the US.

This new 25G PON line card falls in line with Nokia's mission of developing broadband and increasing competition in US technology.