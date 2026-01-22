Nokia Secures Altafiber Contract to Expand Fiber Networks in Ohio and Hawaii

Jan. 22, 2026 – Nokia has secured a contract with Altafiber to support the company’s fiber network expansion across Ohio and Hawaii, where Altafiber operates as Hawaiian Telcom.

Under the agreement, Altafiber will deploy Nokia’s 25 Gigabit per second (Gbps) passive optical network (PON) technology, along with IP routing and advanced optical networking solutions, to scale multi-gigabit broadband services for residential and business customers.

Altafiber currently serves more than 300,000 customers, with its fiber network passing over 1.1 million premises across its footprint. The new deployment is intended to support growing bandwidth demand while allowing the provider to introduce higher-capacity services without overhauling its existing infrastructure.

Nokia’s Lightspan platform enables operators to support 10G, 25G, and 50G PON services on the same fiber network, providing flexibility to meet evolving customer needs while maximizing long-term infrastructure investments.

To strengthen the network backbone, Nokia will also supply its 7750 Service Routers and optical transport equipment, including the 1830 Photonic Service Switch and Photonic Service Interconnect, which the company says will improve network resilience, capacity, and operational efficiency.

“This partnership ensures we can deliver unparalleled speed and reliability to support the growing needs of our customers,” said Ron Beerman, chief network officer at Altafiber.

Nokia executives framed the project as part of a broader push to support high-capacity broadband and data-intensive applications.

“With this deployment, Altafiber is redefining customer experience, driving operational efficiency, and paving the way for the gigabit broadband era,” said David Heard, president of network infrastructure at Nokia.

The expansion also supports Hawaiian Telcom’s goal of making Hawaii the first fully fiber-enabled U.S. state, an effort the company has said it aims to complete by the end of 2026.