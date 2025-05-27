Norfolk Southern Victorious over Cox in Virginia Takings Case

💡 ◾ Simington: Send Broadcast Regs to 'Slaughterhouse' ◾ West Va. Gov. Signals Satellite in BEAD Plan ◾ Leader Jeffries (D) Attacks Charter Exec Named to Head Fla. HBCU ◾ Does RI's BEAD Math Add Up?

ROW: Terrestrial broadband deployment was dealt a setback last Thursday when a Virginia state law designed to speed ISP access to railroad property was held to include an unconstitutional taking of private property for private use in a dispute between Cox Communications and Norfolk Southern Railway. “Cox is a private, for-profit broadband service provider. It is not a government entity, public service corporation, or public service company. Therefore, Cox cannot exercise the power of eminent domain for a ‘public use,’ under either Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of Virginia or Code § 1-219.1,” the Virginia Supreme Court said in a May 22 decision that reversed a State Corporation Commission (SCC) decision favorable to Cox. The law in question – Code § 56-16.3 – established a framework for Cox to get access to railroad property within 35 days and for the railroad to appeal Cox’s application to the SCC. Norfolk Southern challenged the constitutionality of the law after losing its SCC appeal. Norfolk Southern contended that Code § 56-16.3, which took effect on July 1, 2023, permitted Cox to take railroad property for non-public use and eliminated Cox’s constitutionally imposed burden to establish the public use underlying the proposed taking. “We agree with both of Norfolk Southern’s arguments. By essentially ignoring the public use requirement set forth in Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of Virginia and Code § 1-219.1, Code § 56-16.3 permits Cox to take Norfolk Southern’s property for a private purpose,” Justice Teresa M. Chafin said for a unanimous court. (More after paywall, including PDF of the Court’s decision.)

Want Breakfast Club Plus Policyband? Sign up for free and be a part of the broadband community! Subscribe Email sent! Check your inbox to complete your signup. You'll get an email with offers for the Breakfast Club and Breakfast Club Plus.