North Carolina Launches $86M Effort to Fill Broadband Gaps Left by Earlier Grants

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2026 – North Carolina is utilizing federal rescue plan funds to tackle broadband gaps that previous grant programs have yet to reach.

The state launched the Stop-Gap Solutions Program , a $86 million broadband initiative funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, designed to fund small, targeted broadband line-extension projects that connect individual homes, businesses, community anchor institutions, and state facilities that were missed by larger grant programs.

Administered by the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office, the Stop-Gap program targets fast-turnaround projects that can be completed by the end of 2026.

The program is meant to complement gaps left by the state’s earlier broadband efforts, including the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant and the Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) program.

The GREAT program was launched in 2019 and bolstered by $350 million in ARPA funds in 2022; while the CAB program was funded with roughly $177 million from the state’s Capital Projects Fund allocation.

“This program reflects our commitment to closing the remaining connectivity gaps, ensuring that no part of our state is left behind in today’s digital world,” said Annette Taylor, NCDIT deputy secretary for broadband and digital opportunity, in a prepared statement .

“By partnering with the prequalified providers, we can rapidly deploy infrastructure to create meaningful impact for families, businesses and institutions across the state,” Taylor said.

Projects will be evaluated on financial stability and past grant performance alongside the technical merits of the proposal. Projects must be designed to reliably meet or exceed symmetrical speeds of 100 Megabits per second, with fiber deployments receiving priority.

The office will also consider cost efficiency, the number of locations served, and how close proposed projects are to existing infrastructure. Letters of support from local governments or nonprofit organizations identifying priority areas or institutions may also factor into funding decisions.

“Reliable, high-speed internet is essential infrastructure for education, healthcare, public safety, and economic opportunity,” Teena Piccione, NCDIT secretary and state chief information officer, said in a prepared statement .

“The Stop-Gap Solutions program allows us to move quickly and strategically through targeted, one-year investments while other, longer-term broadband projects continue to be built,” Piccione said.

Eligible locations are based on FCC Broadband Data Collection Fabric Version 7, using data released in December 2025. Applications will be due January 26.

The release states that funding may also be shifted into or out of the Stop-Gap program depending on demand and remaining ARPA balances, under authority granted by the General Assembly.