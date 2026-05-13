Permitting Delays Could Drive Up PJM Power Costs by $100 Billion
Researchers said slow power plant approvals threaten reliability as AI-driven electricity demand rises.
Researchers said slow power plant approvals threaten reliability as AI-driven electricity demand rises.
Illinois Governor expresses frustration at being one of the last to receive NTIA approval.
A Nebraska ISP is claiming the first subscriber on BEAD infrastructure.
The two-term senator has championed rural broadband access.
The group finds an exponential growing need for spectrum to support emergent space operations.