Data Center

FERC Targets Data Center Interconnection Delays

Regulators have approved a range of proposals designed to speed generation interconnections and large-load connections.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
FERC Targets Data Center Interconnection Delays
Photo of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chair Laura Swett speaking Tuesday at a USEA event.

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 – Federal regulators plan to take “widespread action” next month aimed at accelerating large-load interconnections and easing mounting pressure on the electric grid from data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chair Laura Swett said Tuesday. 

“We will be taking widespread action across the country in June,” Swett said during a fireside chat at a United States Energy Association event in Washington. 

Swett declined to provide specifics but said regulators could no longer remain solely reactive as electricity demand accelerates.

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Data Center FERC Artifical Intelligence USEA Clean Water Act

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