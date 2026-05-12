FERC Targets Data Center Interconnection Delays
Regulators have approved a range of proposals designed to speed generation interconnections and large-load connections.
Regulators have approved a range of proposals designed to speed generation interconnections and large-load connections.
Approved energy projects are getting tied up in litigation as power demand surges, the Florida Democrat warned.
The new law requires the FCC to establish a vetting process for USF applicants.
Guthrie criticized proposals to pause or limit data center development over power concerns.
The satellites have the potential for a big payoff and quality internet for users.