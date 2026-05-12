FERC Targets Data Center Interconnection Delays

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 – Federal regulators plan to take “widespread action” next month aimed at accelerating large-load interconnections and easing mounting pressure on the electric grid from data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chair Laura Swett said Tuesday.

“We will be taking widespread action across the country in June,” Swett said during a fireside chat at a United States Energy Association event in Washington.

Swett declined to provide specifics but said regulators could no longer remain solely reactive as electricity demand accelerates.