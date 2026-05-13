White House Pushes AI Tools To Speed Federal Permitting
The administration is expanding automated reviews and digital systems.
The administration is expanding automated reviews and digital systems.
Illinois Governor expresses frustration at being one of the last to receive NTIA approval.
A Nebraska ISP is claiming the first subscriber on BEAD infrastructure.
The two-term senator has championed rural broadband access.
The group finds an exponential growing need for spectrum to support emergent space operations.