Broadband Breakfast on November 20, 2024 – What Happens to Homework and Wi-Fi Hot Spots?

Join us as our expert panel explores the potential impacts and challenges of the FCC’s off-premise Wi-Fi funding.

In July 2024, the FCC voted to expand its E-rate Funding program, which has traditionally subsidized internet access for eligible schools and libraries, to off-premise Wi-Fi hotspots. The commission has been supportive, but partisan divisions exist on the FCC's legal authority to extend E-rate funding for Wi-Fi beyond the boundaries of schools and libraries, warning that this expansion could push legal boundaries.

Some educators and tech advocates are calling on the FCC to broaden the scope beyond Wi-Fi hotspots. Others are focused on accessibility and flexibility, arguing against the FCC’s current rule limiting hotspot lending to a 21-day period. What happens next?

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.