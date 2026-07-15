NTIA Announces $53 Million for AI-Native 6G Projects
FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty said it was important for the U.S. to be involved in 6G standard setting
FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty said it was important for the U.S. to be involved in 6G standard setting
To date, 95 percent North Dakota households have access to internet speeds of 100 Mbps.
Justices Kagan and Barrett testified before Congress about threats posed by AI and its impact on court processes.
She says in a speech today at the American Enterprise Institute that government policy based on a technology being considered ‘future proof’ will stifle innovation and hurt rural areas most
The program will bring essential online services to more than 75 rural and regional library systems.