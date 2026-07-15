Funding

NTIA Announces $53 Million for AI-Native 6G Projects

FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty said it was important for the U.S. to be involved in 6G standard setting

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
NTIA Announces $53 Million for AI-Native 6G Projects
Screenshot of NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth at the AEI event Wednesday

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 – The Commerce Department announced Tuesday it was taking applications for the remaining $53 million in its Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund.

Originally stood up by the CHIPS and Sciences Act with about $1.5 billion in funding, the program was aimed at promoting open radio access networks (open RAN) in which vendor components could be mixed and matched. It was an effort to stand up an ecosystem of cheap gear that could rival Chinese firms like Huawei.

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