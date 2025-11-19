NTIA Approves BEAD Money for 15 States. Will Elon Sue to Steer More Locations to Starlink?
Musk Warned Virginia, Louisiana They Needed to Give LEOs Bigger Piece of the BEAD Pie
Musk Warned Virginia, Louisiana They Needed to Give LEOs Bigger Piece of the BEAD Pie
Move comes as new CEO prepares broad cost reductions across operations.
Brightspeed said it spent its first six months rebuilding inherited Lumen systems and pushing its footprint toward a fiber-first model.
An Ookla speed test analysis found speeds were increasing at larger WISPs, but were mostly below federal benchmarks.
Coalition warns $34.5B deal would create ‘unchecked gatekeeper power’ and labor harms
Member discussion