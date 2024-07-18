NTIA Approves Connecticut BEAD Initial Proposal Volume 2

July 18, 2024 – Connecticut’s Initial Proposal for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program was approved by the National Telecommunication and Information Administration on Thursday.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that the state is now “advancing towards universal access, ensuring every Connecticut resident can benefit from this essential resource.”

The state was allocated $144 million through the BEAD program. The program requires that states submit an initial proposal, consisting of two volumes, prior to receiving access to the full fund allocation. Volume one outlines the state’s broadband coverage map challenges. Volume two outlines the state’s subgrantee selection process.

The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s BEAD program allocates $42.5 billion among states and territories to fund broadband expansion in areas that lack adequate connectivity. States submitted proposals for implementing the program to the NTIA last year and the agency is in the process of reviewing and approving those plans.