NTIA Gives Texas Until Oct. 27 to File Final BEAD Plan

WASHINGTON, August 25, 2025 – Texas’s broadband office will have more time to submit a final spending plan under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The Commerce Department approved a new deadline of Oct. 27, 2025., rather than Sept. 4.

The state’s Broadband Development Office had asked for more time earlier this summer, citing legal constraints and the sheer scale of the state’s program. Texas was allocated $3.3 billion in BEAD funding, the largest slice of the $42.45 billion program.

Greg Conte, Texas’s broadband director, said in June the state had asked for a new deadline of November 21, meaning it got less extra time than it was looking for. California, also responsible for a sprawling program, was granted an extension until October 2.

“The BDO shared potential barriers that may prevent the state from meeting the Sept. 4 deadline for Final Proposal submission, including a state-mandated challenge process and a high volume of applications to review, deconflict and evaluate,” the broadband office wrote in an email to stakeholders Monday. “This extension will allow the BDO to successfully implement the BEAD Program in Texas. The BDO appreciates NTIA’s thoughtful consideration and response to the request.”

The office also said it received more than 4,500 applications from 70 companies requesting a total of $6.4 billion in funding. A spokesperson said BEAD applicants were informed of the extension on Thursday.