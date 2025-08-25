Sign in Subscribe
NTIA

NTIA Gives Texas Until Oct. 27 to File Final BEAD Plan

Lone Star State wanted until Nov. 21.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
NTIA Gives Texas Until Oct. 27 to File Final BEAD Plan
Photo by Lucas Beck published with permission

WASHINGTON, August 25, 2025 – Texas’s broadband office will have more time to submit a final spending plan under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The Commerce Department approved a new deadline of Oct. 27, 2025., rather than Sept. 4.

The state’s Broadband Development Office had asked for more time earlier this summer, citing legal constraints and the sheer scale of the state’s program. Texas was allocated $3.3 billion in BEAD funding, the largest slice of the $42.45 billion program.

Greg Conte, Texas’s broadband director, said in June the state had asked for a new deadline of November 21, meaning it got less extra time than it was looking for. California, also responsible for a sprawling program, was granted an extension until October 2.

CTA Image

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...

Join the Community!

“The BDO shared potential barriers that may prevent the state from meeting the Sept. 4 deadline for Final Proposal submission, including a state-mandated challenge process and a high volume of applications to review, deconflict and evaluate,” the broadband office wrote in an email to stakeholders Monday. “This extension will allow the BDO to successfully implement the BEAD Program in Texas. The BDO appreciates NTIA’s thoughtful consideration and response to the request.”

The office also said it received more than 4,500 applications from 70 companies requesting a total of $6.4 billion in funding. A spokesperson said BEAD applicants were informed of the extension on Thursday.

Post tagged in
NTIA Texas California BEAD Data

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Fifth Circuit Won’t Rehear AT&T Fine Case FCC Charter Execs Face Class Action After $9 Billion Stock Drop Broadband's Impact Arkansas Releases BEAD Plan with 76% Fiber Coverage, 16% LEO BEAD NTIA Gives Texas Until Oct. 27 to File Final BEAD Plan NTIA Experts Urge BEAD Program to Fund IXPs Alongside Last-Mile Broadband Infrastructure Iberian Blackout Highlights Gaps in Telecom Network Resiliency Broadband Mapping and Data