NTIA Grants California’s Request for BEAD Deadline Extension

WASHINGTON, August 22, 2025 – The Commerce Department has granted California’s request for more time to submit its final spending plan under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The state now has until October 2, rather than September 4, to submit the document.

In June, Commerce’s National telecommunications and Information Administration handed down new rules for the $42.45 billion broadband expansion program. Those rules made it easier for non-fiber technologies to compete for grant funding and mandated a new round of bidding.

After that bidding, all states were given a deadline of September 4 to submit final spending plans detailing which providers won funding to serve which locations. The NTIA is planning to review and approve those plans by the end of the year.

Some expeerts at the time flagged the timeline as being difficult for states to meet. At least one other state, Texas, has also asked for an extension from NTIA.

“On August 8, 2025, NTIA notified the CPUC that the waiver request was approved,” the California Public Utilities Commission wrote in an email to stakeholders Friday.

CPUC, which is handling BEAD in the state, asked for more time in July. The agency said the extra 28 days was needed to allow it to formally institute new rules implementing the NTIA’s new guidance.

“Legal mandates set procedures and timelines regarding how the CPUC must gather and consider evidence to support its decisions and provide due process to parties,” the agency wrote. “The requested 28 days represent the minimum number of days necessary to conform the Commission’s previous decision to the Policy Notice, complete the required implementation steps, and submit a Final Proposal compliant with state law.”

California was allocated more than $1.8 billion in BEAD funds. The state finished accepting applications on August 2. In its waiver request, CPUC noted the size of the state and number of ISPs made administering its program more complex.

The Texas broadband office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did NTIA.