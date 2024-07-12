NTIA Releases Best Practices to Streamline Broadband Permitting

of Senior Advisor of the Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth at NTIA Jill Springer

July 12, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration released best practices to streamline broadband permitting to support deployments through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program on Thursday.

“Navigating federal, state, and local permitting requirements may pose challenges for NTIA grantees and subgrantees, particularly for small ISPs, electric co-ops, community-based organizations, and others with limited resources, which can result in deployment delays,” said Jill Springer, NTIA's Senior Advisor in the Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth, in a blog post .

Among her recommendations, Springer encouraged states to implement “ dig once policies” that seek to maximize the benefits of broadband construction by limiting repeated excavation.

She also recommended that states promote fair and affordable access to utility poles. “Measures to expand access and reduce these additional costs can facilitate faster project implementation,” the blog said.

Delays to obtaining permits for utility poles, which often support broadband infrastructure, can present a significant hurdle for broadband projects. This suggestion extends to coordinating with state agencies for other required permits, such as railroad crossings, zoning approvals, land use and environmental planning, historic preservation, and public safety considerations.

Springer also recommended that states coordinate with federal, state, and local transportation agencies to provide broadband right-of-way access. Access to land under the jurisdiction of the Federal Highway Administration is critical for deploying broadband across long distances, particularly in rural and remote areas of the country, the agency said. Early and proactive coordination can reduce delays, uncertainty, and inconsistency in future projects.

In March, the NTIA announced a new tool called the Permitting and Environmental Information Application to allow users to access information on federal, state and Tribal land use.

It’s intended for broadband providers to get a quick sense of the permitting requirements and environmental considerations for building in certain areas, the agency said in a statement.