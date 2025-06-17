NTIA Releases Proposed Questions for 2025 Internet Use Survey

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2025 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has released its proposal for the November 2025 Internet Use Survey.

The agency’s proposed survey, released Monday, would ask respondents up to 61 questions, down from the 65 questions it asked in 2023 .

Questions absent from the 2025 version included those dealing with privacy or security concerns when using the internet, and one question asking if the respondent was unable to use an internet-connected device because it was in use by someone else or located elsewhere.

In addition, when asking about how the internet is accessed at home, the option “fully wireless internet service” was added to the 2025 version. Other minor changes (such as changing some examples, editing wording, or adding additional context to some questions) were also made.

The NTIA is seeking comments on its proposed questions until August 18, 2025, at which point it will submit its collection to the Office of Management and Budget. The survey is estimated to take a total of 10 minutes to complete, and the agency is seeking to collect data from 50,000 households.