NTIA’s Adam Cassady Nominated to Serve as Cyberspace and Digital Policy Ambassador
If confirmed, Cassady would move to the State Department
Kelcie Lee
WASHINGTON, March 3, 2026 – President Donald Trump nominated Adam Cassady to be the U.S. State Department’s ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy on Monday.
Cassady is currently the principal deputy assistant secretary of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. If confirmed by the Senate, Cassady would step down from NTIA to serve in State’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy.
The ambassador-at-large for cyberspace and digital policy is responsible for shaping and executing U.S. international policy on cyberspace, digital technology and global communications. The role represents the country in international negotiations on internet governance, digital freedom and telecommunications, while leading interagency coordination across the government on digital and cyber issues.
NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth released a statement Monday congratulating Cassady on his nomination, commending him on his work as NTIA deputy administrator.
“He has been a tireless champion of America First technology leadership — ensuring the United States strengthens its competitive edge and protects its interests,” Roth said. “At a pivotal moment for global technology governance, he is the right choice to represent American strength and leadership on the world stage.”
Prior to Cassady’s role as NTIA deputy administrator, Trump selected him to be NTIA’s acting administrator on March 17, 2025 while Roth’s nomination was pending approval. Cassady also served for more than four years at the Federal Communications Commission as chief of staff and senior legal advisor to former Republican Commissioner Nathan Simington.
Member discussion