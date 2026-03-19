NTIA’s Arielle Roth Urges Early Push for U.S. Leadership in 6G

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 – NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth said the United States must begin preparing now for the development of sixth-generation wireless networks, arguing that technological leadership will be critical to national security and economic competitiveness.

Speaking at a Politico Live event Wednesday, Roth said it is not too early to begin planning for 6G, describing next-generation wireless technology as strategically important to the United States.

“Technological superiority and national security are really two sides of the same coin,” Roth said.

Roth, who is also Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information said spectrum policy will be central to ensuring U.S. leadership in future wireless networks.

“Spectrum is the canvas where innovation develops,” Roth said, noting that emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, satellite connectivity, and drones depend on wireless infrastructure.

The administration has placed renewed focus on identifying spectrum for next-generation networks, Roth said, referencing a December presidential memorandum directing federal agencies to accelerate efforts to identify spectrum bands for future wireless services.

Roth said the United States must also work closely with allies as global telecom standards for 6G are developed, particularly ahead of international spectrum negotiations expected at the Shanghai World Radiocommunication Conference in 2027.

As part of that effort, Roth announced that NTIA plans to launch a “6G Call to Action,” an initiative aimed at coordinating with allied nations on research, standards development, market access, and spectrum policy.

The goal, she said, is to build international support for a telecom architecture based on software-defined networks, open interfaces, and artificial intelligence.

Roth said these networks could enable continuous upgrades and faster innovation compared with traditional telecom infrastructure built around vertically integrated hardware systems.

She also spoke to growing convergence between artificial intelligence and broadband networks, describing a “symbiotic relationship” in which AI improves network performance while broadband infrastructure expands the reach of AI applications.

Roth said AI-driven network technologies could enable capabilities such as automated network optimization, improved spectrum efficiency, and energy-efficient infrastructure.