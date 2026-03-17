AI

Nvidia CEO Heralds ‘Inference Inflection’ as Next Phase of AI Boom

The new trend will keep Nvidia at the forefront of the AI boom that CEO Jensen Huang predicted will produce $1 trillion backlog in orders within the next year..

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
Nvidia CEO Heralds ‘Inference Inflection’ as Next Phase of AI Boom
Photo of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaking during an Nvidia conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, March 16, 2026 by Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

SAN JOSE, March 16, 2026 (AP) – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Monday elaborated on his vision for keeping his company at the forefront of the artificial intelligence boom that he predicted will produce a $1 trillion backlog in orders within the next year.

Sporting his signature black leather jacket, Huang spent more than two hours sauntering across a stage in a packed arena in San Jose, California, explaining how Nvidia's processors became indispensable AI components and highlighting the products that he believes will keep the company in the catbird seat.

Huang, 63, also touched upon many of the themes that he has been trumpeting since he emerged as one of Silicon Valley's most influential voices during the past few years, including his thesis that the AI buildup remains in its infancy.

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