Nvidia Targets AI Infrastructure Bottleneck With $2 Billion Photonics Investment

BARCELONA, March 4, 2026 — Nvidia, the artificial intelligence chipmaker and world’s most valuable company by market capitalization, said Monday it will invest $2 billion to expand research and manufacturing capacity in advanced optical networking technologies critical to next-generation AI infrastructure.

The company announced the investment alongside multiyear supply agreements for optical components - light-based devices that transmit data between processors - used in large artificial intelligence computing systems.

As AI systems scale to thousands or even millions of processors, the infrastructure required to move data between them has become a growing constraint in modern data centers.

The investment will support Lumentum Holdings, a San Jose, Calif.-based manufacturer of optical and photonic technologies used in telecommunications networks and data centers, which plans to expand research and development and build additional U.S. manufacturing capacity, including a new fabrication facility.

Photonics refers to technologies that transmit information using light rather than electrical signals. In the AI supply chain, photonics sits at the critical interconnect layer: linking processors within servers, servers within racks and entire data centers across fiber networks.

Optical interconnects allow data to travel faster and with greater energy efficiency, making them essential for large computing clusters sometimes described as “AI factories.”

The collaboration will focus in part on silicon photonics, which integrates optical communication technologies directly with semiconductor chips to accelerate data transfer inside AI systems.

Michael Hurlston, chief executive of Lumentum, said the agreement will increase capacity and accelerate development of components designed for “or the AI optical architectures of tomorrow.”

“AI has reinvented computing and is driving the largest computing infrastructure buildout in history,” said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive of the company, in the press release.