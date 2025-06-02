Oklahoma Releases Dashboard Showing BEAD Deployment Status

June 2, 2025 – The Oklahoma Broadband Office released a dashboard last week showing address-level data on the deployment of high-speed internet in preparation for the release of funds from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program. Users can now see the current status of broadband deployment in their area, as well as the provider of that broadband internet.

The dashboard shows the project status for each of the 69,133 locations set to receive high-speed internet via the BEAD program. There are five potential statuses for each location, though only four are currently visible, ranging from “Phase 1: Engineering Started” to “Phase 4: Buildout Complete; Closeout Started.” Data is available at the address level, and locations can be grouped by project status, technology, program, congressional district, provider, and more.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the administrator of the BEAD program , has not released any funds from it to the states. Oklahoma, which is slated to receive $797.4 million from the program, has already begun construction using non-BEAD funds.

As a result, as of this writing, the dashboard shows that the majority of projects, 51.22 percent, are in Phase 3, with 21.34 percent in Phase 1 and 19.51 percent in Phase 2. Only 7.93 percent of projects are in Phase 4. 83.07 percent of the locations awarded are set to receive fiber internet, with the remainder receiving fixed wireless internet.

Upon unveiling the dashboard the OBO stated , “The grant programs administered by the Broadband Office are funded with taxpayer dollars, and Oklahomans should be kept fully informed on how those dollars are being used.”

The release of the dashboard comes in the midst of broader uncertainty about the future of the BEAD program . The Trump Administration has put the program on hold, citing the need to strip it of various diversity requirements while making it more “technologically neutral.”