Wireless

Ookla: AT&T Standout Performer in 2026

The company found the three major carriers are increasing download speeds and investing in 5G networks.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Ookla: AT&T Standout Performer in 2026
Photo of an AT&T Store in Hialeah, Fla. on July 27, 2017, by Alan Diaz/AP.

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 – AT&T is the standout performer in the first half of 2026, Ookla found in its State of the Mobile Union report.

The internet metrics and data company partnered with RootMetrics technicians to conduct over 3 million tests, including over 6,900 indoor locations to measure the performance of the big 3 carriers in the U.S., Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T.

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