Ookla: AT&T Standout Performer in 2026

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 – AT&T is the standout performer in the first half of 2026, Ookla found in its State of the Mobile Union report.

The internet metrics and data company partnered with RootMetrics technicians to conduct over 3 million tests, including over 6,900 indoor locations to measure the performance of the big 3 carriers in the U.S., Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T.