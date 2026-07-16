Ookla: AT&T Standout Performer in 2026
The company found the three major carriers are increasing download speeds and investing in 5G networks.
The company found the three major carriers are increasing download speeds and investing in 5G networks.
FCC Chairman wants to replace the rigid 39% cap with a flexible, case-by-case approach to determine whether a TV station transaction will serve the public interest. FCC to vote on Carr's plan Aug. 6
The governor signed an executive order pausing construction of hyperscale data centers on Tuesday.
Amazon said Wednesday that it would partner with South African internet provider Herotel in its first agreement to provide satellite internet in Africa.
The service is expected to be live in early 2027